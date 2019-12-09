Clippers' Lou Williams: Hands out six dimes Sunday
Williams tallied 18 points (7-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists and one rebound in 30 minutes during Sunday's 135-119 victory over Washington.
Williams scored his obligatory 18 points Sunday as the Clippers overcame the Wizards. Williams has been fine this season when taking into consideration his points per game output. However, he is only the 132nd ranked player despite scoring 20 points per night. His assist numbers are more than handy but he basically offers nothing in the defensive categories and shoots poorly from the field. He is fine to roster in a 12-team league but typically holds more value in a points format.
