Clippers' Lou Williams: Huge game off bench

Williams scored 32 points (7-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 14-15 FT) while adding five assists, four rebounds, two steals and a block in 31 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 133-130 win over the Pelicans.

With Paul George (hamstring) still out of action, Williams once again was the Clippers' No. 2 option on offense behind Kawhi Leonard. The veteran guard is having another season worthy of the Sixth Man of the Year Award, but he's found another gear to kick off 2020, averaging 24.0 points, 5.9 assists, 3.0 boards and 2.9 threes through the first eight games in January.