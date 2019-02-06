Clippers' Lou Williams: Huge scoring haul in win

Williams produced 31 points (10-23 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six assists, three rebounds and a block across 32 minutes in the Clippers' win over the Hornets on Tuesday.

Williams snagged his second 30-point effort in his last three games, draining five three-pointers and hitting all of his free throws. Williams has been able to get to the rack recently, hitting 39 of 43 attempts from the charity stripe in over his last five games. In that same stretch, he's averaging a healthy 26.6 points per game.