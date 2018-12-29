Clippers' Lou Williams: Ignites off bench in win
Williams poured in 36 points (11-18 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 11-11 FT) and added seven rebounds and three assists across 31 minutes in the Clippers' 118-107 win over the Lakers on Friday.
Williams has always carried a well-earned reputation as a streaky player that can do significant damage when hot, and Friday's performance was a fitting example. The veteran scored 23 points in the second half, throwing in a perfect showing from the charity stripe to find his way to a season-high point total. The performance was actually an extension of what is now a three-game hot streak for Williams, who's averaging 28.3 points on 55.3 percent shooting over that stretch. The 32-year-old is particularly locked in from distance at the moment, draining eight of his last nine three-point attempts over the aforementioned three-game span.
