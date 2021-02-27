Williams delivered 17 points (6-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four assists, two rebounds and a steal across 27 minutes off the bench in Friday's win over the Grizzlies.

Williams started three games earlier this month when both Paul George and Kawhi Leonard were dealing with injuries, but he has been a steady source of offense off the bench for the Clippers all year long. He has scored at least 15 points in 10 of his last 12 appearances and continues to be a reliable fantasy asset even considering he holds a bench role and seldom starts. He is averaging 17.8 points across 27 minutes per game during that 12-game span.