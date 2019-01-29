Clippers' Lou Williams: Inefficient night in loss

Williams tallied 21 points (4-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 12-12 FT), nine assists, three rebounds, and two steals in 31 minutes during Monday's 123-118 loss to the Hawks.

Williams struggled from the field Monday, going just 4-of-17 from the floor, ending the game with 21 points. He salvaged his line by shooting a perfect 12-of-12 from the line and adding nine assists. Williams is a known scorer but has been contributing in the supporting stats of late which is a bonus for those with the veteran on their roster. As long as Danilo Gallinari (back) is on the sidelines, look for Williams to be more involved with the starting unit.

More News
Our Latest Stories