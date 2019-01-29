Clippers' Lou Williams: Inefficient night in loss

Williams tallied 21 points (4-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 12-12 FT), nine assists, three rebounds, and two steals in 31 minutes during Monday's 123-118 loss to the Hawks.

Williams struggled from the field Monday, going just 4-of-17 from the floor, ending the game with 21 points. He salvaged his line by shooting a perfect 12-of-12 from the line and adding nine assists. Williams is a known scorer but has been contributing in the supporting stats of late which is a bonus for those with the veteran on their roster. As long as Danilo Gallinari (back) is on the sidelines, look for Williams to be more involved with the starting unit.