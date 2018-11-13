Williams posted 25 points (5-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 14-14 FT), six assists, two rebounds and two steals across 32 minutes in the Clippers' 121-116 overtime win over the Warriors on Monday.

Even though his shot was far from its sharpest, Williams still paced the Clippers in scoring on a night when normally reliable teammates Danilo Gallinari and Tobias Harris both struggled from the field as well. Moreover, Williams helped himself by remaining aggressive despite his lack of efficiency, and he helped ensure the victory by scoring Los Angeles' final nine points via a 15-footer, a driving layup and five free throws. Williams is enjoying a particularly prolific November, as he's now reached or eclipsed the 20-point mark in five of six November games.