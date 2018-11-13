Clippers' Lou Williams: Keys overtime victory Monday
Williams posted 25 points (5-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 14-14 FT), six assists, two rebounds and two steals across 32 minutes in the Clippers' 121-116 overtime win over the Warriors on Monday.
Even though his shot was far from its sharpest, Williams still paced the Clippers in scoring on a night when normally reliable teammates Danilo Gallinari and Tobias Harris both struggled from the field as well. Moreover, Williams helped himself by remaining aggressive despite his lack of efficiency, and he helped ensure the victory by scoring Los Angeles' final nine points via a 15-footer, a driving layup and five free throws. Williams is enjoying a particularly prolific November, as he's now reached or eclipsed the 20-point mark in five of six November games.
More News
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Leads bench in scoring again•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Drops game-high 28 against Magic•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Scores team-high 26 points Thursday•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Another strong effort off bench•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Tallies 17 points on second unit•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Leads bench in scoring during win•
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...