Williams went for 17 points (4-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 8-9 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals in 28 minutes off the bench during Thursday's 109-105 win over the Heat.

Williams made his living Thursday at the free throw line, getting to the charity stripe a team-high nine times. Even with the team missing Kawhi Leonard and Paul George (COVID-19 protocols) and Patrick Beverly (knee), Williams failed to hit double-digit shot attempts despite playing the second most minutes.