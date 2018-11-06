Williams netted 20 points (7-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six assists and one block across 27 minutes in the Clippers' 120-109 win over the Timberwolves on Monday.

Williams once again spearheaded the Clippers' second unit and reached the 20-point mark for the third straight game in the process. The 32-year-old is unsurprisingly serving as one of the most effective sixth men in the league in the early portion of the season, and his scoring prowess should continue to afford him minutes in the 20s at a minimum on the majority of nights moving forward.