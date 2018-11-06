Clippers' Lou Williams: Leads bench in scoring again
Williams netted 20 points (7-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six assists and one block across 27 minutes in the Clippers' 120-109 win over the Timberwolves on Monday.
Williams once again spearheaded the Clippers' second unit and reached the 20-point mark for the third straight game in the process. The 32-year-old is unsurprisingly serving as one of the most effective sixth men in the league in the early portion of the season, and his scoring prowess should continue to afford him minutes in the 20s at a minimum on the majority of nights moving forward.
More News
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Drops game-high 28 against Magic•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Scores team-high 26 points Thursday•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Another strong effort off bench•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Tallies 17 points on second unit•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Leads bench in scoring during win•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Provides offensive punch off bench•
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.