Clippers' Lou Williams: Leads bench in scoring during win
Williams tallied 17 points (4-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-7 FT), one rebound one assist and one steal across 26 minutes in the Clippers' 108-92 win over the Thunder on Friday.
Williams' shot wasn't at its sharpest for the second time in as many games to open the season, but a perfect showing from the charity stripe helped prop up his final line. The veteran is expected to continue contributing in similar fashion off the bench, but given Avery Bradley's struggles over the first two games, an eventual ascension to the starting five certainly wouldn't be out of the question for the accomplished veteran at some point.
