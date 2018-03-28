Clippers' Lou Williams: Leads bench in scoring Tuesday
Williams managed 16 points (5-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal across 37 minutes in Tuesday's 105-98 win over the Bucks.
Williams' scoring total comfortably led the second unit, even as he posted his fourth sub-40-percent shooting effort in the last eight games. The veteran sharpshooter continues to be an indispensable source of offense off the bench for head coach Doc Rivers, as he's now scored no fewer than 14 and as many as 30 points in 14 March contests.
