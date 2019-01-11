Clippers' Lou Williams: Leads bench in scoring

Williams tabulated 19 points (7-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT) and five assists across 25 minutes Thursday against Denver.

Williams remains one of his team's top role players, consistently finding ways to contribute off the bench. He could very well be on his way to winning his second straight Sixth Man of the Year award, averaging 18.5 points along with 2.7 boards and 4.9 assists in 36 contests this season.