Clippers' Lou Williams: Leads Clippers with 24 in loss
Williams tallied 24 points (9-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-7 FT), four assists and three rebounds in 27 minutes during Wednesday's loss to the Jazz.
The wily veteran is on pace for a career-year in his 15th year in the league. Though it's early, Williams' averaging 22.6 points, 5.0 assists and 3.4 rebounds in 30.2 minutes so far this year. Furthermore, he's shooting a career-best 47.4 percent from the field on 14.8 attempts per game. While Williams' role will likely dimish a bit once Paul George (shoulder) returns, the veteran-guard appears to be in line for yet another strong fantasy season.
