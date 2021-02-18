Williams totaled 16 points (6-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, six assists and two steals in a loss to Utah on Wednesday.

With both Kawhi Leonard (leg) and Paul George (toe) unable to suit up, Williams was left to carry much of the offensive load against the team with the league's top record. The veteran led Los Angeles in both scoring and assists in the contest, though he made only one-third of his 18 shot attempts and committed five turnovers. Williams has amped up his scoring of late with a per-game average of 20.5 points over his past eight contests, and he has also averaged 6.1 dimes over that span.