Clippers' Lou Williams: Leads team from bench with 22

Williams produced 22 points (7-22 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT), six assists and a steal across 30 minutes in Thursday's 124-103 loss to the Kings.

Although Williams has notched a few starting designations this season, he's still regarded as one of the best sixth-men in the business. The veteran has an uncanny ability to come in with the second unit and transform the pace of the game, even if his shot is cold. He struggled to score on Thursday, but he notched a perfect 7-for-7 from the foul line and also collected seven assists to even out his stat line.