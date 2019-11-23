Clippers' Lou Williams: Leads team off bench
Williams amassed 26 points (9-16 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight assists and three rebounds in 33 minutes during Friday's win over the Rockets.
Williams provided a critical scoring burst off the bench, ultimately finishing with a team-high 26 points in Friday's hard-fought Western conference showdown. The veteran guard, who's a critical cog in the Clippers multi-faceted attack, continues to demolish second units in his 15th professional season. Through 16 games, Williams' averaging a career-best 22.7 points, 5.9 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 threes in 32.6 minutes.
