Clippers' Lou Williams: Leads team with 23 points off the bench
Williams had 23 points (7-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-7 FT), three assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block across 24 minutes in Saturday's 121-105 loss to Golden State.
Williams came off the bench again Saturday but led his team with 23 points on 14 shot attempts. The Clippers are basically running on empty in the guard department leaving Williams with a green light on the offensive end. Blake Griffin (concussion) went down in this game and there is a chance he misses some time. This will put even more pressure on Williams to deliver big numbers on a nightly basis.
