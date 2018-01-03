Clippers' Lou Williams: Leads team with 33 points off benck
Williams posted 33 points (8-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 15-15 FT), six assists and two rebounds in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 113-105 win over the Grizzlies.
Williams continued his explosive play off the bench on Tuesday, as his minutes were maximized further by the absence of Austin Rivers (Achilles). Williams was on a torrid pace coming into Tuesday's game, averaging 25.4 points and 4.8 assists over a 10-game span. While still technically a sixth man, he's posting starter minutes on an everyday basis for the Clippers, and it seems to be the best avenue of success for the Clippers. With Blake Griffin back, Williams opportunities for assists get an uptick and he should see 30-plus minutes of usage moving forward.
