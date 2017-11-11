Clippers' Lou Williams: Leads team with 35 in loss
Williams recorded 35 points (13-22 FG, 6-12 3 Pt, 3-3 FT), sevem rebounds and three assists across 39 minutes in Friday's 120-11 loss to the Thunder.
Williams had season-highs in points and minutes in Friday's game. With Patrick Beverley out Williams put on his best showing to date since switching sides in Los Angeles, where he was a prolific sixth man. The 12 -year veteran has shown potential in that role consistently this season, but his productivity has primarily been limited to scoring. He does offer value as a three-point shooter and could be a good addition if you have pressing needs in that category. Otherwise, Williams is not quite relevant enough to be rostered consistently n seasonal leagues unless his usage is injury-related, as it was against the Thunder.
More News
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Puts up season-high 22 points Sunday•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Bench-leading 17 points in win•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Scores 17 off bench Monday•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Makes most of minutes Thursday•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Scores 18 off bench Saturday•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Paces second unit in scoring Thursday•
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...