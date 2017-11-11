Clippers' Lou Williams: Leads team with 35 in loss

Williams recorded 35 points (13-22 FG, 6-12 3 Pt, 3-3 FT), sevem rebounds and three assists across 39 minutes in Friday's 120-11 loss to the Thunder.

Williams had season-highs in points and minutes in Friday's game. With Patrick Beverley out Williams put on his best showing to date since switching sides in Los Angeles, where he was a prolific sixth man. The 12 -year veteran has shown potential in that role consistently this season, but his productivity has primarily been limited to scoring. He does offer value as a three-point shooter and could be a good addition if you have pressing needs in that category. Otherwise, Williams is not quite relevant enough to be rostered consistently n seasonal leagues unless his usage is injury-related, as it was against the Thunder.