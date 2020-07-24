Williams left the NBA bubble Friday for personal reasons and is expected to return soon, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Williams is added to the significant list of Clippers players not in the bubble as of Friday -- Patrick Beverley, Landry Shamet, Montrezl Harrell and Ivica Zubac. While it's not a good sign that Williams has left, all indications are that he'll be back soon, and it's possible he'll be able to play in the team's first seeding game Thursday against the Lakers.