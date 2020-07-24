Williams left the NBA bubble Friday for personal reasons and is expected to return soon, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Williams is added to the significant list of Clippers players not in the bubble as of Friday -- Patrick Beverley, Landry Shamet, Montrezl Harrell and Ivica Zubac. While it's not a good sign that Williams has left, all indications are that he'll be back soon, and it's possible he'll be able to play in the team's first seeding game Thursday against the Lakers.
More News
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Goes for game-high 23•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Undecided on status for 2019-20•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Officially out•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Scores 24, dishes eight•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Posts 17 off the bench•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Posts 35 points off the bench•