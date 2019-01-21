Clippers' Lou Williams: Likely out Tuesday

Williams (hamstring) is traveling with the Clippers on their ongoing road trip but is expected to remain out for Tuesday's game in Dallas, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

The sixth man hasn't officially been ruled out for Tuesday, but Buha posits that it's more likely Williams returns to action Wednesday in Miami or Friday in Chicago. With Williams sidelined for the past two games, Patrick Beverley has benefited the most. Beverley is averaging 11.0 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.0 block in 34.0 minutes over the two contests.