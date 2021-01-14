Williams played only nine minutes during Wednesday's win over the Pelicans due to left hip soreness, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Williams was a late addition to the injury report Wednesday with the hip issue and was cleared to play, but the injury apparently flared up during the first half, and he didn't retake the court after halftime. It doesn't appear to be a serious issue, but the 34-year-old should be considered questionable for Friday's matchup with Sacramento until his status is updated.