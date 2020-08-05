Williams finished with seven points (3-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and six assists in 21 minutes during Tuesday's 117-115 loss to the Suns.

Williams took to the court for the first time since play resumed and the rust was evident. His production was mediocre to say the least, although the fact he was able to play 21 minutes is encouraging. Patrick Beverley (calf) played only eight minutes and if he is forced to miss time, Williams could find himself in a larger role moving forward.