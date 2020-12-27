Williams finished scoreless (0-4 FG) in only nine minutes off the bench in Sunday's loss to the Mavericks.
The game was a massive blowout from start to finish, so it's possible it was essentially a night off for the veteran, but Williams' limited role is something to keep an eye on. In the first two games of the season, Williams played 26 and 24 minutes, respectively.
