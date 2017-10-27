Clippers' Lou Williams: Makes most of minutes Thursday

Williams poured in 13 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and added one assist across 19 minutes in Thursday's 104-103 win over the Trail Blazers.

Williams continues to serve in his typically efficient scoring role off the bench in the early going of his first Clippers campaign. The veteran sharpshooter has seen his minutes drop below 20 over the last two games, so he's receiving a bit less run thus far than in previous stops. Nevertheless, he's still managed double-digit scoring efforts in three of his first four games, and he'll undoubtedly be needed for more extended stretches at various points this season.