Williams may have to quarantine for 10-to-14 days, Ramona Shelbourne of ESPN.com reports.

Pictures surfaced recently of Williams allegedly in a club while outside of the bubble, and he admitted to the league that he was there. He was tested every day that he was away from the bubble, and players must quarantine for a minimum for four days when they leave campus for an excused absence. However, if the league's outside infectious disease specialists deem Williams' activities "high risk," he could end up being quarantined for 10-to-14 days. As a result, his status for Thursday's seeding game opener against the Lakers is extremely murky.