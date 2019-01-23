Clippers' Lou Williams: Modest contributions in loss
Williams tallied 15 points (5-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four assists and a rebound in 23 minutes during Tuesday's loss to the Mavericks.
The long-time sixth man looked shaky in his return from a two-game absence due to a hamstring. He was inefficient form the field, and struggled to contribute much in the way of secondary production. That said, owners shouldn't be too worried about Williams as he managed to play 23 minutes which was close to his usual workload and has generally had a strong season. In 25.5 minutes per game this year, the veteran guard is averaging 18.7 points, 4.9 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 threes.
More News
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 15
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.