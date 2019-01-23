Clippers' Lou Williams: Modest contributions in loss

Williams tallied 15 points (5-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four assists and a rebound in 23 minutes during Tuesday's loss to the Mavericks.

The long-time sixth man looked shaky in his return from a two-game absence due to a hamstring. He was inefficient form the field, and struggled to contribute much in the way of secondary production. That said, owners shouldn't be too worried about Williams as he managed to play 23 minutes which was close to his usual workload and has generally had a strong season. In 25.5 minutes per game this year, the veteran guard is averaging 18.7 points, 4.9 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 threes.