Clippers' Lou Williams: Monster game in comeback win

Williams totaled 39 points (13-26 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 11-11 FT), nine assists and three rebounds across 35 minutes in the Clippers' comeback win over the Pistons on Saturday.

Williams exploded for a season-high 39 points in Saturday's win, leading a late charge to overcome a 23-point third quarter deficit. The former Sixth Man of the Year is still making big contributions off the bench in his fourteenth season, and he's averaged 28.0 points and 7.7 assists over his last three games.