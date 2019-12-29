Clippers' Lou Williams: Nears double-double off bench
Williams had 16 points (5-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), nine assists, four rebounds, two steals and one block over 33 minutes in Saturday's 120-107 loss to the Jazz.
Patrick Beverley (wrist) exited Saturday's game, and while he was able to eventually return, Williams stepped up in his absence. Despite coming off the bench in all but four of the Clippers' games this season, the 33-year-old has still averaged 19.1 points and 6.2 assists per game. His fantasy value could increase if Beverley is forced to miss any further time.
