Williams posted 16 points (4-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 11 assists and seven rebounds in 30 minutes Monday against the Hawks.

Williams recorded his second double-double and most rebounds of the year although he really struggled with his shot. After starting the season off slowly, Williams has put together a nice stretch, scoring more than 20 points in six of his past nine games. The major difference between this year and last year for Williams is that his minute load has dipper from 32.8 to 26.5. This is largely due to the addition of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and has not halted Williams' contributions as the veteran guard is still managing 19.1 points, 4.1 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.4 threes per game.