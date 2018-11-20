Clippers' Lou Williams: Nears triple-double in win
Williams posted 16 points (4-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 11 assists and seven rebounds in 30 minutes Monday against the Hawks.
Williams recorded his second double-double and most rebounds of the year although he really struggled with his shot. After starting the season off slowly, Williams has put together a nice stretch, scoring more than 20 points in six of his past nine games. The major difference between this year and last year for Williams is that his minute load has dipper from 32.8 to 26.5. This is largely due to the addition of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and has not halted Williams' contributions as the veteran guard is still managing 19.1 points, 4.1 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.4 threes per game.
More News
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Team-high scoring total off bench•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Keys overtime victory Monday•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Leads bench in scoring again•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Drops game-high 28 against Magic•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Scores team-high 26 points Thursday•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Another strong effort off bench•
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.