Williams will rest for Tuesday's game against the Wizards, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
The Clippers appear to be back at full strength, but Williams will receive the day off Tuesday after playing heavy minutes during the recent absences of Paul George and Kawhi Leonard. Luke Kennard, Terance Mann and Reggie Jackson could see increased run for Los Angeles. Williams should be back in action Thursday at Memphis.
