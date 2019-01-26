Clippers' Lou Williams: Notches first career triple-double

Williams put up 31 points (9-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 11-13 FT), 10 boards, 10 assists, one steal and one block across 32 minutes Friday in the Clippers' 106-101 win over the Bulls.

it took 903 games, but Williams finally secured his first career triple-double after assisting on Montrezl Harrell's alley-oop dunk with 16.6 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Major outputs outside of the non-scoring categories shouldn't be viewed as the norm for Williams, but his production has generally been up across the board since he returned from a mid-December hamstring issue that sidelined him for four contests. While suiting up in 17 of the Clippers' last 19 contests, Williams has averaged 21.2 points, 5.9 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 triples in 25.9 minutes per game while shooting a respectable 46.6 percent from the field and 84.3 percent from the charity stripe on 7.1 attempts.