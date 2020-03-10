Play

Clippers' Lou Williams: Officially out

Williams (calf) will not play Tuesday against the Warriors, Andrew Greif of the LA Times reports.

It'll be just the fourth absence of the season for Williams, who's coming off of a rough outing against the Lakers on Sunday in which he had just seven points on 3-of-11 shooting. Landry Shamet figures to benefit most from Williams' absence.

