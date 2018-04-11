Williams (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's season finale against the Lakers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Williams will finish an outstanding 2017-18 campaign missing the final two games due to an ankle injury, though he still finished the season posting averages of 22.6 points, 2.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 2.4 three-pointers across 32.8 minutes. After signing a three-year, $24 million extension with the Clippers back in February, Williams will be back in Los Angeles in the fall for training camp and should continue to be one of the team's top offensive threats. Austin Rivers (elbow) is expected to return Wednesday, while guys like Tyrone Wallace and Sindarius Thornwell should see added minutes on the wing with Williams out.