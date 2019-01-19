Clippers' Lou Williams: Out Friday

Williams will not play in Friday's matchup with the Warriors due to a sore right hamstring, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Williams was not on the injury report heading into the night, so this news is somewhat surprising. His absence should create a heavier workload for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Patrick Beverally, while Tyrone Wallace could see some run. Consider him day-to-day going forward.

