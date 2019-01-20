Clippers' Lou Williams: Out Sunday

Williams (hamstring) won't play Sunday against the Spurs, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Williams was initially listed as a game-time decision, but he's been ruled out hours before tipoff and will miss his second straight contest due to right hamstring soreness. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Avery Bradley should be in for another heavy workload while Tyrone Wallace could also see an uptick in minutes.

