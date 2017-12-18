Clippers' Lou Williams: Out with ankle injury
Williams will not play Monday against the Spurs due to an ankle injury, Brad Turner of the LA Times reports.
Williams apparently picked up the injury during Saturday's loss to Miami, in which he played 36 minutes and had 13 points, even assists and one rebound while shooting just 4-of-16 from the field. The veteran has been thrust into a key role given all of the Clippers' injuries, and he's averaging nearly 35 minutes per game in the month of December. In his absence Monday, expect Austin Rivers (concussion), Milos Teodosic, Jawun Evans, C.J. Williams and Sindarius Thornwell to handle most of the backcourt workload.
