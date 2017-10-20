Clippers' Lou Williams: Paces second unit in scoring Thursday
Williams poured in 12 points (5-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and added six assists, three rebounds and two steals across 25 minutes in Thursday's 108-92 win over the Lakers.
Williams played his typical sixth man role with solid efficiency, providing a respectable scoring total while also serving as more of a ball distributor than usual. The veteran's 25-minute workload Thursday figures to be about average during the course of the season, which should give him ample opportunity to offer plenty in the areas of overall scoring, three-pointers and field-goal percentage.
More News
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Contributes 14 in Thursday's start•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Goes 3-of-12 from field Sunday•
-
Rockets' Lou Williams: Traded to Clips•
-
Rockets' Lou Williams: Bounces back with double-digit points in Game 4•
-
Rockets' Lou Williams: Leads bench with 16 points in series-clinching win•
-
Rockets' Lou Williams: Lights out from three Wednesday•
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....