Clippers' Lou Williams: Paces second unit in scoring Thursday

Williams poured in 12 points (5-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and added six assists, three rebounds and two steals across 25 minutes in Thursday's 108-92 win over the Lakers.

Williams played his typical sixth man role with solid efficiency, providing a respectable scoring total while also serving as more of a ball distributor than usual. The veteran's 25-minute workload Thursday figures to be about average during the course of the season, which should give him ample opportunity to offer plenty in the areas of overall scoring, three-pointers and field-goal percentage.