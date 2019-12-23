Clippers' Lou Williams: Paces team in scoring and assists

Williams accumulated 22 points (7-20 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT), seven assists and three rebounds in 36 minutes during Sunday's 118-112 loss to the Thunder.

Williams drew the start in place of Patrick Beverley (groin) and led the team in scoring and assists. If Beverley and Kawhi Leonard (rest) both return for Wednesday's matchup versus the Lakers, Williams likely won't receive as many minutes or hoist as many shot attempts. Still, the 33-year-old veteran has aged like a fine wine and makes for a fine option across all fantasy formats.