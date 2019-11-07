Clippers' Lou Williams: Picks up start Wednesday
Williams will start Wednesday against the Bucks, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Williams will make his second start of the season Wednesday with Kawhi Leonard (knee) out for rest purposes. Through seven games, the veteran guard is averaging 20.3 points, 4.7 assists and 3.4 rebounds across 30.9 minutes per game this season.
