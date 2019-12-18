Play

Clippers' Lou Williams: Playing Tuesday

Williams (calf) will be available for Tuesday's contest against the Suns, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Williams was previously questionable with calf soreness following a two-game absence, but he'll make his return Tuesday. Across 14 previously appearances at home, Williams has averaged 20.9 points, 6.1 assists and 3.5 rebounds in 30.9 minutes.

