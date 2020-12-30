Williams scored 20 points (7-11 FG, 1-2 3PT, 5-6 FT) to go with three rebounds and five assists in 20 minutes of Tuesday's 124-101 win over Minnesota.
Williams was excellent off the bench as he scored a team-high 20 points in his 20 minutes of play. The guard also tied for the team-high with five assists, as he remains a solid fantasy contributor as one of the best six man role players in the league.
