Williams tallied 11 points (4-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-3 FT), three assists and two rebounds across 26 minutes in Tuesday's 116-109 win over the Lakers.

Williams' role as one of the league's perennial sixth men isn't in jeopardy, despite the arrival of playmakers like Nicolas Batum and Luke Kennard. Sweet Lou will probably be the second man off the bench on a nightly basis behind either Ivica Zubac or Serge Ibaka, depending on the night. Usage rate is always a concern for Williams, as game flow sometimes restricts his participation, so it will be interesting to see how coach Tyronn Lue utilizes him with new faces on the bench.