Clippers' Lou Williams: Posts 17 off the bench
Williams totaled 17 points (6-12 FG, 5-7 3Pt), seven assists, two rebounds and a steal across 22 minutes in Friday's 132-103 win over the Nuggets.
With the Clippers finally at full health, Williams should remain in his usual role with the second unit, further solidifying his reputation as one of the best sixth-men in the business. Sweet Lou's veteran presence and playmaking ability have proven to be invaluable to the Clippers, especially as they struggled through the litany of injuries that plagued them this season.
