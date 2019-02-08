Clippers' Lou Williams: Posts below-average final line

Williams accumulated 10 points (5-10 FG), two rebounds and two assists in 17 minutes Thursday against the Pacers.

Williams logged only 17 minutes in a 116-92 loss on the road despite playing 30-plus minutes in three of his previous five contests. This may have been caused by Danilo Gallinari's return from injury and by the shifting of the Clippers' roster following a trade that sent Tobias Harris, Boban Marjanovic and Mike Scott to the 76ers, however. Williams is averaging 19.4 ppg through 49 contests this season and has a proven track record as one of the best role players in the game, so even after Los Angeles acquired some new talent, Williams should remain one of the first players off the bench.