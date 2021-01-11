Williams supplied 21 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 8-9 FT), four assists, three steals and one rebound across 23 minutes Sunday in the Clippers' 130-127 win over the Bulls.

Williams stepped up to give the Clippers a quality third option behind Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, but one solid showing likely won't be enough to override what has been a dismal start to the season. The star sixth man had failed to hit double figures in scoring in four of the past five games, averaging 7.0 points while shooting 37.8 percent from the field over that stretch. With his minutes down to 20.6 per game through 11 contests -- his fewest since 2006-07 -- Williams no longer looks like a must-roster option in standard leagues.