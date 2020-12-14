Williams registered 12 points (6-7 FG) and an assist in just six minutes off the bench during Sunday's loss against the Lakers.

Williams is one of the top scoring threats in the league when he gets hot, and his performance in this game was the best example of what he can do in those circumstances. The veteran shooting guard will continue to have a role off the bench once the regular season begins, but he remains a viable fantasy alternative across most formats due to his scoring ability.