Clippers' Lou Williams: Pours in 21 points off bench in blowout win
Williams recorded 21 points (7-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one blocked shot in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 122-97 win over the Kings.
As per usual, Williams jumped off the bench early and played a full complement of minutes in a role he's grown accustomed to. He's excelled as a sixth man for the Rockets and Lakers and has ramped up his game at a time when the Clippers need a playmaker to stay relevant. The player deck could shuffle further for the Clippers as early as this weekend, as Blake Griffin (knee) seems ready to return, but it shouldn't affect Wiliams' numbers adversely at all. He remains one of the best bench options you can find in fantasy play.
