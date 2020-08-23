Williams went off for 36 points (13-20 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 8-9 FT), five assists, four rebounds and one steal in 34 minutes during Sunday's 135-133 Game 4 overtime loss to the Mavericks.

Williams continues to provide an impressive punch offensively off the bench for the Clippers. He has reached double figures in scoring in all four playoff games thus far, and Williams will likely need to turn in another solid outing in Tuesday's Game 5 if the team is going to avoid falling into a 3-2 hole in the series.