Clippers' Lou Williams: Probable for Wednesday
Williams (foot) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Suns, Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Williams sat out Monday's game against the Spurs with a right foot sprain, but it's clearly nothing significant considering he's expected back after a one-game layoff. Look for another update to come after Wednesday's morning shootaround and a return would likely signal less minutes for the likes of Jawun Evans, C.J. Williams and Sindarius Thornwell in the backcourt.
